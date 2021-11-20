Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $4.80 Per Share

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti reduced their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now expects that the home improvement retailer will earn $4.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.82.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LOW. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.00.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $249.52 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $148.89 and a 52-week high of $255.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $220.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,899,139 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,205,116,000 after purchasing an additional 203,878 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,076,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,372,562,000 after purchasing an additional 82,772 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,960,831 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,209,213,000 after purchasing an additional 290,139 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,033,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,079,252 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $985,222,000 after purchasing an additional 116,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.02%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

