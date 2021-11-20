Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $11.72 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report issued on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will earn $11.72 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $11.04. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LOW. Wedbush increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.00.

NYSE:LOW opened at $249.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $148.89 and a one year high of $255.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $220.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,755,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $931,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Willis Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 17.2% during the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 89,800 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $18,217,000 after buying an additional 13,183 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,666,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.02%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

