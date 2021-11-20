LPL Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,971 shares of the local business review company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YELP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,398 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Yelp by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yelp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Yelp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Miriam Warren sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $94,023.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $147,631.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on YELP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Yelp from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Yelp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yelp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

Shares of YELP stock opened at $36.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.22 and a 200 day moving average of $38.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.91 and a beta of 1.76. Yelp Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $43.86.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The local business review company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. Yelp had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $269.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

