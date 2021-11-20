LPL Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 5,010 ProShares MSCI Europe Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EUDV)

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares MSCI Europe Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EUDV) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Separately, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in ProShares MSCI Europe Dividend Growers ETF by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares during the period.

BATS:EUDV opened at $54.67 on Friday. ProShares MSCI Europe Dividend Growers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.58.

