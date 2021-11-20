LPL Financial LLC Buys New Holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,092 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGYS. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 8.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 24.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 27.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,957,000 after acquiring an additional 26,788 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 81.3% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the first quarter worth about $362,000. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Agilysys stock opened at $44.55 on Friday. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.80 and a 52 week high of $64.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -41.25 and a beta of 1.35.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $37.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.34 million. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 2,609 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $142,842.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert L. Jr. Jacks sold 1,500 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $78,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,325.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,910 shares of company stock valued at $706,667 in the last 90 days. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AGYS shares. Maxim Group upgraded Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

