LPL Financial LLC Has $244,000 Stake in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Community Trust Bancorp were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTBI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 192,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 78,400 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 160.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 73,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 45,335 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,279,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 116,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 29,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 27,915 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CTBI opened at $44.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $791.52 million, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $47.53.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $56.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.40 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 35.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Community Trust Bancorp Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

