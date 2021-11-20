LPL Financial LLC Invests $254,000 in Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII)

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 26,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,265,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,040,000 after purchasing an additional 973,469 shares during the last quarter. Finepoint Capital LP bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VII during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,455,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VII during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,621,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VII during the 2nd quarter valued at about $487,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VII during the 2nd quarter valued at about $363,000. Institutional investors own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVII opened at $9.84 on Friday. Churchill Capital Corp VII has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $10.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.76.

Churchill Capital Corp VII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

