LPL Financial LLC Lowers Stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,151 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 555.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cavco Industries by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 17.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVCO opened at $291.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.94. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.85 and a 1-year high of $298.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.09.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $1.34. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 15.78%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $339.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $305.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

