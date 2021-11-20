LPL Financial LLC Purchases 311 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Southwest Gas by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,923,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $723,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,156 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,721,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,715,000 after acquiring an additional 208,393 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 11.6% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,436,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,249,000 after acquiring an additional 253,124 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,146,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,858,000 after acquiring an additional 22,102 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 4.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 971,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,306,000 after acquiring an additional 44,954 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

NYSE SWX opened at $69.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.78 and its 200-day moving average is $68.72. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $73.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.21.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 8.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is currently 58.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.25.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.