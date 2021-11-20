Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Morgan Stanley

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $28.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Lucid Group stock opened at 55.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 30.63. Lucid Group has a 52 week low of 9.69 and a 52 week high of 64.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

About Lucid Group

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

