Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) PT Lowered to $12.00 at B. Riley

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) had its price objective reduced by B. Riley from $14.50 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Luna Innovations’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luna Innovations from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

LUNA opened at $9.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.45. Luna Innovations has a one year low of $7.66 and a one year high of $13.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.50 million, a P/E ratio of -945.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Luna Innovations had a positive return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Luna Innovations will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Luna Innovations by 40,162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Luna Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Luna Innovations by 336.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Luna Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Luna Innovations by 455.3% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,906 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products.

