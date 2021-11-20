Macy’s (NYSE:M) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.57-4.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.12-24.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.88 billion.Macy’s also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.570-$4.760 EPS.

M has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Macy’s from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. OTR Global upgraded Macy’s from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday. Gordon Haskett raised their price objective on Macy’s from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.00.

NYSE M traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.71. 28,093,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,228,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.21. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $8.95 and a 52 week high of $37.95.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Macy’s will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 37.27%.

Macy’s announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 19th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $40,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

