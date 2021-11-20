Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ (MDGL) Buy Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $219.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MDGL has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $199.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $170.44.

Shares of NASDAQ MDGL opened at $82.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.07. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $74.18 and a 52-week high of $142.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.14.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.87) by $0.08. On average, research analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -14.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDGL. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,899,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

