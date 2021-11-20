Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Sets New 52-Week High at $46.56

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.56 and last traded at $46.52, with a volume of 3645 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.13.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.05.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $76.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.78 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 117.18% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAIN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 53.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

About Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN)

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

