Man Group plc Buys New Position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 30,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Gates Industrial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 30,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 2.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 7.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 15.0% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gates Industrial by 245.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Shares of Gates Industrial stock opened at $16.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.26. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 12 month low of $12.34 and a 12 month high of $18.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $862.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GTES. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Gates Industrial in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Gates Industrial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gates Industrial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES).

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.