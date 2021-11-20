Man Group plc Has $673,000 Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,715 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Hess were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HES. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Hess by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,886,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,395,538,000 after buying an additional 2,970,483 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 2nd quarter worth about $162,199,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Hess by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,896,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $776,852,000 after buying an additional 1,098,577 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hess by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,026,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,648,000 after buying an additional 493,772 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Hess by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,234,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,318,000 after buying an additional 477,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $1,080,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Hess from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hess from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Hess from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (up from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.13.

NYSE:HES opened at $76.07 on Friday. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $46.06 and a twelve month high of $92.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.03. The company has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.75 and a beta of 2.01.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.11). Hess had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.71) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.73%.

Hess Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

