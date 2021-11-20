Man Group plc Has $712,000 Stock Holdings in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO)

Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.10% of CURO Group worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CURO Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CURO Group by 47.4% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 86,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 27,782 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CURO Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CURO Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of CURO Group by 31.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CURO Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of CURO Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other CURO Group news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 36,176 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $597,627.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,978.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 213,001 shares of company stock valued at $3,728,120. 52.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CURO stock opened at $19.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $789.62 million, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 2.77. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $7.67 and a one year high of $20.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.70.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. CURO Group had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 11.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.26%.

CURO Group Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

