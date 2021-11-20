Man Group plc Invests $696,000 in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 38,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RLGY. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Realogy by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares during the period. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in Realogy in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,627,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Realogy by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Realogy by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 743,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,545,000 after acquiring an additional 69,700 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Realogy by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 138,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 8,223 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Realogy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Realogy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.20.

RLGY opened at $15.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 2.57. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.96 and a 52-week high of $21.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.90 and its 200-day moving average is $17.73.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Realogy had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

