Man Group plc Lowers Stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Man Group plc lowered its stake in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 45.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,386 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 195.2% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 79.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 318.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology during the second quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 16.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered Amkor Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of AMKR opened at $25.26 on Friday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.49 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.52.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This is a positive change from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.08%.

In related news, EVP John Charles Stone sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $246,562.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,380.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $143,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,717,938. Company insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

