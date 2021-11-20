Man Group plc Reduces Stock Holdings in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Man Group plc decreased its position in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,080 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,958 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in First Busey were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BUSE. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Busey by 14.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,015,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,031,000 after purchasing an additional 126,539 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in First Busey by 82.6% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 213,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 96,749 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Busey by 86.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 59,368 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in First Busey by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,440,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,513,000 after purchasing an additional 54,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Busey by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,703,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,667,000 after purchasing an additional 49,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BUSE. B. Riley dropped their price objective on First Busey from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

First Busey stock opened at $27.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.04. First Busey Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.91 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $104.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.41 million. First Busey had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 10.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that First Busey Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. First Busey’s payout ratio is currently 41.82%.

First Busey Profile

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

