Man Group plc Takes Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Man Group plc bought a new stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 28,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in EQT by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,362 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in EQT by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 312,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $20.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.21. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $23.24.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.17. EQT had a positive return on equity of 1.60% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on EQT in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on EQT from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.77.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

