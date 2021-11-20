Man Wah Holdings Limited to Issue Dividend of $1.00 (OTCMKTS:MAWHY)

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHY) declared a dividend on Friday, November 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 1.0033 per share on Thursday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of MAWHY opened at $30.42 on Friday. Man Wah has a 12 month low of $29.64 and a 12 month high of $54.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.67.

Separately, Citigroup raised Man Wah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes sofas and ancillary products. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments. It offers sofas under the CHEERS brand; mattresses under the Enlanda brand; panel furniture and furniture accessories; sofas, sofa-beds, beds, armchairs, and accessories under the Fleming brand name; and chairs, smart furniture spare parts, etc.

