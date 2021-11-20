Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) by 647.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 236,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 205,231 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $7,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MARA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 59.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 18,035 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $355,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 21.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $888,000. 40.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MARA stock opened at $54.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of -101.26 and a beta of 4.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.91. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $83.45.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 57.03% and a positive return on equity of 14.02%. Equities analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MARA shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Marathon Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.20.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

