Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Receives $3.95 Average Price Target from Analysts

Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.95.

A number of research firms recently commented on MGDPF. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$4.50 target price on shares of Marathon Gold in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

MGDPF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.47. The company had a trading volume of 12,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,228. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.49. Marathon Gold has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $3.00.

Marathon Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal prospects. It focuses on Valentine Gold Project located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was founded on December 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

