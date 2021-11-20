Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.480-$1.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $770 million-$780 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $764.03 million.Maravai LifeSciences also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Maravai LifeSciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maravai LifeSciences presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.11.

Shares of MRVI traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,265,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.02. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $23.62 and a 1-year high of $63.55.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $204.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.68 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 109.36% and a net margin of 22.69%. Equities analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 360,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,703,000 after purchasing an additional 87,254 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $275,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $868,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,911,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,783,000 after purchasing an additional 504,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.31% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

