Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Marcus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Marcus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Get Marcus alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MCS opened at $19.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $620.86 million, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Marcus has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $24.71.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $145.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.99 million. Marcus had a negative net margin of 27.24% and a negative return on equity of 18.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.22) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Marcus will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $38,700.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 28,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $575,209.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marcus by 334.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Marcus by 99,028.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 6,932 shares during the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marcus Company Profile

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.