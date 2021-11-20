Mariner LLC Acquires 1,406 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,333 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 420.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 62,601 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 50,581 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 9.1% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,121 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 13.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,198,995 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $243,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,672 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,806 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 22.9% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 8,196 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.34.

Shares of VOD opened at $15.48 on Friday. Vodafone Group Plc has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.88.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.5142 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 9.9%.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

