Mariner LLC Buys Shares of 37,136 Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 37,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAND opened at $6.67 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $9.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 44.47 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.24.

SAND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $14.75 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price target on Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a $9.00 price objective on Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.58.

Sandstorm Gold Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

