Mariner LLC Has $337,000 Stock Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Mariner LLC grew its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 34.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,049 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 1,156.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. 60.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SU stock opened at $25.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.03 and its 200 day moving average is $22.25. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $26.97.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 6.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.94%.

SU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.29.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

