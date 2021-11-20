Mariner LLC Increases Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Wealthstar Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in Ares Capital by 591.7% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 4,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Ares Capital by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. 29.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $20.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.77 and a 200 day moving average of $20.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.12. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $21.74.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.01 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 90.29% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.22.

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

