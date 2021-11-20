Mariner LLC Sells 11,578 Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Mariner LLC cut its holdings in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 44.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,578 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pantheon Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 11.2% in the second quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 23,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 4.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,090,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,559,000 after acquiring an additional 89,385 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 7.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 102.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 30,338 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 45.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CGC. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Canopy Growth from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$30.50 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.87.

Shares of CGC opened at $12.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.63 and a quick ratio of 8.27. Canopy Growth Co. has a one year low of $11.31 and a one year high of $56.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.75.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.63 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 201.25%. Canopy Growth’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canopy Growth Profile

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.