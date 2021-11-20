Mariner LLC Sells 2,926 Shares of BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP)

Mariner LLC cut its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,926 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in BP Midstream Partners were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in BP Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in BP Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in BP Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in BP Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Get BP Midstream Partners alerts:

BPMP opened at $12.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. BP Midstream Partners LP has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $15.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.19.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.11). BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 129.02% and a return on equity of 59.72%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BP Midstream Partners LP will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th were given a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 27th. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.29%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BPMP. Jonestrading downgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BP Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised BP Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group downgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $13.70 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BP Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.31.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP engages in the operation, development, and acquisition of pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products and diluent pipelines, and refined product terminals. The company was founded on May 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.