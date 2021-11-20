Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. develops environmentally safe bio-based products. The Company specializes in the discovery, development, and marketing of natural products for weed, pest, water resource, and plant disease management. It offers crop protection products for conventional and organic crop production, including herbicides for weed control, fungicides for plant disease control, nematicides for parasitic roundworm control, insecticides for insect and mite killers and plant growth regulators that growers use to increase crop yields, enhance plant health, manage pest resistance, and reduce chemical residues. Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. is headquartered in Davis, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MBII. Lake Street Capital restated a buy rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Aegis lowered their target price on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.71.

MBII stock opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Marrone Bio Innovations has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $2.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.24. The stock has a market cap of $139.88 million, a P/E ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 0.31.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative net margin of 37.49% and a negative return on equity of 46.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marrone Bio Innovations will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 24,510 shares of Marrone Bio Innovations stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $25,000.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,208,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,530.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,895,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,859 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 614,747 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth $482,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 187,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 15,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of Biological based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.

