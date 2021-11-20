Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Position in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 168,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,024,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Playtika by 1,008.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 74,783 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Playtika during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,967,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Playtika by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 330,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,884,000 after buying an additional 9,142 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Playtika during the 2nd quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Playtika by 1,056.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Playtika news, insider Robert Antokol bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.62 per share, with a total value of $3,243,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Playtika from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Playtika from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Playtika in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Playtika from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $19.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.23 and a 200-day moving average of $25.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.19. Playtika Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $19.72 and a twelve month high of $36.06.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.07). Playtika had a net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 40.71%. The business had revenue of $635.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.97 million. Playtika’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

