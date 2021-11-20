Marshall Wace LLP Invests $3.25 Million in Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPA)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 323,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.94% of Gores Technology Partners as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $197,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $197,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Gores Technology Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.78% of the company’s stock.

Gores Technology Partners stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.84. Gores Technology Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $10.50.

Gores Technology Partners, Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

