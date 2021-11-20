Marshall Wace LLP Invests $3.49 Million in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 95,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,488,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FORM opened at $42.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.17. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $52.39.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $189.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.51 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

FORM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on FormFactor from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson upgraded FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.57.

In other news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 3,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $147,713.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $1,115,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

