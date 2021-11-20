Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 50,451 Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 270.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,451 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $3,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 218.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAKE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.68.

Shares of Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $41.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 52-week low of $34.29 and a 52-week high of $65.81. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 319.26, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.60.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.05). Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $754.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edie A. Ames acquired 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.12 per share, with a total value of $74,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.