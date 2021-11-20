Marshall Wace North America L.P. Makes New $2.53 Million Investment in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 126,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,527,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Advantage stock opened at $18.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.08. First Advantage Co. has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $24.73.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Advantage Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David L. Gamsey sold 33,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $645,237.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph K. Jaeger sold 34,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $656,450.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 413,579 shares of company stock worth $7,982,075 over the last ninety days.

FA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on First Advantage from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Advantage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on First Advantage from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.56.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

