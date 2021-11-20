Marshall Wace North America L.P. Reduces Stock Position in CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. cut its stake in CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) by 49.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 34,302 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.20% of CAI International worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CAI International by 53.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,878,000 after buying an additional 86,642 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CAI International by 62.5% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 96,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after buying an additional 37,232 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in CAI International in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in CAI International by 84,280.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CAI International by 831.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 653,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,620,000 after purchasing an additional 583,756 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of CAI opened at $55.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.49. CAI International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.04 and a 1-year high of $56.22. The stock has a market cap of $971.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.38.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.85. CAI International had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 24.53%. On average, equities analysts expect that CAI International, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. CAI International’s payout ratio is currently 16.19%.

CAI International Profile

CAI International, Inc is a transportation finance and logistics company, which engages in the provision of intermodal shipping containers. The company was founded by Hiromitsu Ogawa on August 3, 1989 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

