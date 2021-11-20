Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 152,449 Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,449 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 34.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,691,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,267,000 after buying an additional 952,511 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 34.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,183,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,194,000 after buying an additional 810,257 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 355,700.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the second quarter worth about $555,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 0.7% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 105,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. 42.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALGM stock opened at $32.82 on Friday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.86 and a 12 month high of $36.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 102.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.04.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, CEO Ravi Vig sold 25,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $761,523.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,630,638 shares in the company, valued at $49,343,105.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Doogue sold 83,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $2,801,070.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,279,967 shares of company stock valued at $281,747,808. 26.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ALGM shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.78.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

