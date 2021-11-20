Marshall Wace North America L.P. Takes $2.16 Million Position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Procore Technologies from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Procore Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Procore Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.57.

In related news, CTO Sam Crigman sold 20,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total transaction of $1,840,674.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 1,610,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total value of $150,213,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,677,613 shares of company stock worth $156,359,774 in the last 90 days.

NASDAQ:PCOR opened at $88.75 on Friday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.96 and a 1 year high of $108.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.33.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.13% and a negative net margin of 50.62%. The company had revenue of $131.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.36 million. Procore Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.