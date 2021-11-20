Marshall Wace North America L.P. Takes $2.38 Million Position in Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 230,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,000.

Separately, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HYZN opened at $8.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.00. Hyzon Motors Inc has a 52 week low of $5.09 and a 52 week high of $19.95.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hyzon Motors Inc will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HYZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Hyzon Motors from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

