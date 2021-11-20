Marshall Wace North America L.P. Takes $2.45 Million Position in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 100,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OTLY. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $780,592,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $582,935,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,034,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,955,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,690,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OTLY shares. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oatly Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 21.73.

Oatly Group stock opened at 10.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of 14.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Oatly Group AB has a 12-month low of 9.05 and a 12-month high of 29.00.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.10 by 0.03. The company had revenue of 171.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 185.98 million. The company’s revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oatly Group AB will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oatly Group Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

