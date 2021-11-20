Marshall Wace North America L.P. Trims Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. decreased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,966 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 47,174 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 542.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $38.26 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.59 and a 52-week high of $66.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.99 and a 200-day moving average of $45.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.85 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

