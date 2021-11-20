Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Insider Sells $16,327,379.06 in Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $16,327,379.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $74.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.42 and its 200-day moving average is $58.91. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.92 and a 52-week high of $75.79.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -50.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRVL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Craig Hallum upgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 16.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,625,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,861,119,000 after buying an additional 16,279,088 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 19.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,661,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,238,317,000 after purchasing an additional 11,621,273 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 12.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,877,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,017,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520,258 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 15.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,843,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,764,839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 27.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,998,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,049,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904,203 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

