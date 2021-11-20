Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Position Reduced by Three Peaks Capital Management LLC

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,507 shares during the quarter. Marvell Technology makes up 1.4% of Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $4,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 16,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $74.58 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.92 and a 52 week high of $75.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.42 and its 200-day moving average is $58.91. The company has a market capitalization of $61.42 billion, a PE ratio of -155.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.08.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -50.00%.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $63,376.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $16,327,379.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 270,979 shares of company stock valued at $19,273,481 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.83.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.