Matthew T. Sr Litchfield, Sr. Sells 1,081 Shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Stock

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) insider Matthew T. Sr Litchfield, Sr. sold 1,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.11, for a total transaction of $76,869.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ASTE stock opened at $69.38 on Friday. Astec Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.29 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.49.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $267.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.16 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Astec Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is currently 25.95%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASTE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Astec Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Sidoti raised shares of Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Astec Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Astec Industries by 1.0% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Astec Industries by 1.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Astec Industries by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Astec Industries by 7.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Astec Industries by 36.4% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

