Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Matthews International had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 0.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share.

MATW traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.24. The stock had a trading volume of 201,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,878. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.50. Matthews International has a 1 year low of $26.52 and a 1 year high of $43.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 82.37 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MATW. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Matthews International by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Matthews International by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Matthews International by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Matthews International by 49.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 9,339 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 8.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,347,000 after buying an additional 18,143 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MATW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Sidoti started coverage on Matthews International in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment consists of brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for consumer goods and retail industries.

