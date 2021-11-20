MAX Exchange Token Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $93,167.00 (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. MAX Exchange Token has a market capitalization of $923,912.52 and approximately $93,167.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000702 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,982.50 or 1.00005350 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00048822 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $190.52 or 0.00328603 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $305.46 or 0.00526846 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00013710 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.24 or 0.00184961 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00012176 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001332 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001561 BTC.

About MAX Exchange Token

MAX Exchange Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,271,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

