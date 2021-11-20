McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) – Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of McAfee in a report issued on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Owens now anticipates that the company will earn $0.84 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.80.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho lowered shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of McAfee in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of McAfee in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McAfee from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.70.

McAfee stock opened at $25.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36. McAfee has a 52-week low of $14.80 and a 52-week high of $32.83.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. McAfee’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.44%.

In related news, insider Venkat Bhamidipati sold 29,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $643,267.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Intel Americas, Inc. sold 9,665,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $209,834,357.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,528,164 shares of company stock worth $380,536,440 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of McAfee by 64,071.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,339,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,539,000 after buying an additional 2,335,394 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in McAfee by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,159,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,809 shares during the last quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in McAfee during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,482,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in McAfee by 713.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,867,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in McAfee by 12,793.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,458,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,420 shares during the last quarter. 30.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

